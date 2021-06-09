A TV drama which tells the story of a Hillsborough campaigner's fight for justice is part of an "ongoing education," the show's writer has said.

Anne Williams dedicated her life to uncovering what happened to her son Kevin, who died aged 15 in the 1989 disaster.

The four-part ITV series, titled Anne, reveals her fight for justice for the 97 victims of the stadium crush before she died in 2013.

Writer Kevin Sampson said the legacy of Hillsborough was to "carry on educating people about what can be learned from tragedies and disasters like this".

