Children with parents in prison need more help to stop them being stigmatised in their own communities, a charity has said.

Children Heard and Seen estimates that about 312,000 youngsters are affected by having a parent in jail and said they often find the festive period extremely difficult.

In Liverpool, one mother said she had to relocate to a different part of the city to avoid the negative impact.

"Kids are innocent and I've had to move schools, which has just been more upheaval. It's just a nightmare," she told BBC North West Tonight.

