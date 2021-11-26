A 12-year-old girl has died after suffering "catastrophic injuries" during an argument in a city centre.

Ava White was with friends in Liverpool when she was assaulted at 20:40 GMT on Thursday.

Four teenage boys, aged between 13 and 15 and from Toxteth, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

A police cordon is in place surrounding Williamson Square, Tarleton Street, Church Street, Church Alley and School Lane crossing over Hanover Street on to Fleet Street.

