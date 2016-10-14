A Morecambe and Wise tribute act have told how they were big fans of the comedy greats and their show was a "homage" to them.

Jonty Stephens, who is one half of Eric and Ern, said: "It is a celebration of the wonderful comedy of Eric and Ernie, which is still loved today."

Morecambe and Wise were one of the most popular acts on TV throughout the 1970s.

Morecambe's son Gary said the show was faithful to the original.

Eric and Ern is on at the Liverpool Playhouse later this month.

