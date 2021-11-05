A Labour MP is calling on the government to help pay for maintenance work to ensure the future of Chester's historic Roman walls.

Chris Matheson said Whitehall should help fund the walls' upkeep and repairs rather than money coming out of the local council highways budget.

Currently, Cheshire West and Chester Council pays for all work on the walls.

City of Chester MP Mr Matheson, along with Councillor Richard Beacham, is among those calling for £600,000 a year to cover the work.

