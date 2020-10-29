An art trail on Liverpool's waterfront has returned after being cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The River of Light trail showcases 12 illuminated installations in a 2km (1.2 miles) walking trail created by local, national and international artists.

This year's theme is Rhythm of the Light with each artwork inspired by the relationship between the city, music and light.

The lights shine each evening until 7 December.

