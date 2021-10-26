A student from Liverpool who took up care work during the coronavirus pandemic has decided to don scrubs instead of dancing shoes in a change of career.

Paul Wilson, a dance graduate from Edge Hill University, worked in a home during the lockdowns to help fund his degree.

"I quickly realised I had a massive passion and love for the profession. Nothing gave me the satisfaction I get from care," Mr Wilson said.

The 22-year-old has now chosen to begin a degree in nursing at the same university in January.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk