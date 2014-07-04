Footage has emerged of the moment a mini tornado hit a town in Cheshire with strong winds damaging houses and vehicles.

Police received reports of walls being brought down and car windows being smashed by freak weather in Widnes at about 12:25 BST.

Resident Claire Earnshaw said she walked back from the shop and "came back to devastation" like a "warzone".

Cheshire Police said road closures were in place and added it had not received any reports of injuries.

