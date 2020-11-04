A primary school has been given books written by black authors in an initiative to help children identify themselves with everyone in the classroom.

Charity Mandela8 donated the books to Pleasant Street Primary School in Liverpool and the group aims to offer more to other schools across the region.

"My mum told me that when she was a little kid, in the books that they had, there was no black people in them," one pupil at the school said.

"So, now there are books with different people's skin colour in them, it makes me happy."

