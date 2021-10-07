Three young people on Merseyside have spoken to BBC North West Tonight about their experiences of knife crime.

They asked to remain anonymous, but one said he knew of people who "have to walk around with knives" because they were in fear of being attacked.

Another said there were no longer fist fights in the street, because it was "all knives these days".

