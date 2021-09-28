A 70-year-old man has embarked on a 290 mile (466km) walking challenge to raise awareness about climate change.

Andrew James set off from Pier Head in Liverpool and aims to reach the UN climate change conference hosted in Glasgow, which begins on 1 November.

"The most critical issue of the day is the climate and ecology emergency," Mr James said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk