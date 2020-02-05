A volunteer in Runcorn says he was keen to take part in a cancer blood test trial after losing family members to the disease.

Tens of thousands of volunteers are being recruited for the trial, which has been described as potentially "game-changing".

It is hoped the Galleri test can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

Stuart Devereux said it seemed like "a good opportunity to actually become involved in something".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk