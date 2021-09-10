A 13-year-old girl has raised £26,000 for a hospital after making a promise before her sister died that she would help other poorly children and their families.

Jess, from Neston in Cheshire, was six when her baby sister Georgie died at Alder Hey Children's Hospital.

She has since taken on a number of challenges to raise money for a dedicated bereavement centre, after the staff supported her through her grief.

The centre, which is the only one of its kind in the UK, opened on Friday.

