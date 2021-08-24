A taekwondo fighter from Chester is hoping to win Great Britain's first Gold medal in the sport as it makes its Paralympic debut.

Amy Truesdale, 32, has been dreaming of taking part in the Paralympics since she was eight and finally gets her chance in Toyko.

She said: "It's the only competition that I've not yet achieved a medal in, so I'm really looking forward to the event."

The former world champion was born missing her left hand and forearm. The Paralympics officially start with the opening ceremony at 12:00 BST on Tuesday