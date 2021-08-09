Royal Liverpool University Hospital is one of many across the country that has seen waiting lists for non-urgent surgery grow during the Covid-19 pandemic.

About a fifth of its operating theatres have closed after some medical staff were moved to critical care to help look after coronavirus patients.

Theatre matron Sue Travis told BBC North West Tonight the redeployment of staff to different departments could be "frustrating at times", but support had to be provided when needed.

Medical director Dr Tristan Cope said it meant that for some staff, it felt like "there is no light at the end of the tunnel".

