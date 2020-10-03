Dominic Houghton, 23, told BBC North West Tonight he thought his "body would be able to just brush it off" but he was admitted to hospital in Liverpool with Covid-19.

He had decided not to get vaccinated but after seven days battling the virus his breathing "got really, really sharp" and he took himself to A&E.

In the North West of England, only 63.7% of people aged 18-24 have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine - 4.2% below the national average.

One in five people in hospital with Covid in England are aged 18-34.

