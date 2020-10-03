Covid-19: Man, 23, 'thought body could brush off virus'
Dominic Houghton, 23, told BBC North West Tonight he thought his "body would be able to just brush it off" but he was admitted to hospital in Liverpool with Covid-19.
He had decided not to get vaccinated but after seven days battling the virus his breathing "got really, really sharp" and he took himself to A&E.
In the North West of England, only 63.7% of people aged 18-24 have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine - 4.2% below the national average.
One in five people in hospital with Covid in England are aged 18-34.
