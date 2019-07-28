A 14-year-old boy is using his summer holidays to clean up rubbish near his home on an area of land he wants to transform into a public garden.

Khan got fed up of people fly-tipping unwanted goods, including mattresses and televisions, on the open space in Toxteth, Liverpool and has been clearing it up.

Helped by his neighbours he has set up an action group and is raising funds to turn it into a public garden everyone can enjoy.

Plans include a bench, a shed and an allotment.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk