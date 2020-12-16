Following the decision to strip Liverpool of its World Heritage status, the BBC has been speaking to people on the city's waterfront about their reaction to the news.

The decision was made after a UN committee found developments threatened the value of the city's waterfront.

Unesco had said the developments, including the planned new Everton FC stadium, had resulted in a "serious deterioration" of the historic site.

The decision was described as "incomprehensible" by the city's mayor.

