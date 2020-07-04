An 85-year-old man who has had a Mohican hairstyle for more than 20 years says people should not worry about what they look like.

Alan Jones, from Wirral, shaved his hair for a charity challenge but then, when he retired in around 2000, committed to the style full-time.

Every three weeks he goes to his barber to get different intricate styles of varying lengths and patterns.

The keen musician and composer said he had seen people with shaved heads and thought: "I can do better than that".

