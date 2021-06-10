Pupils at a school in Merseyside have been breeding rare lambs as part of the curriculum.

Woodchurch High School in Birkenhead has its own farm on site to help children learn life skills and discover more about the environment and conservation.

The school has recently received a £20,000 grant from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority to enable the farm to open to other schools and the community.

