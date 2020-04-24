A strawberry farmer has said production of his fruit has been slower this year due to an unnaturally chilly spring.

Kevin Reeves, from FlavourFresh in Southport, grows the berries in greenhouses, which he said have helped him avoid a "real struggle".

The farmer has also been forced to use heating, CO2 and mist-control to help the crop due to a lack of light in recent weeks.

However, Mr Reeves said the slower-growing process has actually resulted in a larger and juicer strawberry harvest.

