For Mental Health Awareness Week, the BBC has been given exclusive access to film inside the Dewi Jones Unit at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

It is one of only two inpatient units in the North West and treats young people with mental health conditions.

You can see more from Alder Hey all this week on BBC North West Tonight.

If you're affected by the issues in this piece, you can find support from BBC Action Line.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk