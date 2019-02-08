The Covid pandemic and resulting lockdowns have had an effect on many people's mental health over the last year.

For Mental Health Awareness Week, BBC North West Tonight has been given access to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) team at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

Right at the start of the pandemic, the mental health crisis team began manning their helpline 24 hours a day - and they have seen a huge rise in the number of calls they are receiving.

