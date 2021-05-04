Liverpool man proposes at zero-distancing pilot gig
A man proposed to his girlfriend at a huge open air pilot concert at the weekend - and she said yes.
Jimmy Overill got down on one knee before his partner Rhia Griffiths at the Blossoms gig at Sefton Park in Liverpool.
The event is part of a government pilot where ticket-holders provided a negative Covid test to get in.
Mr Overill said the couple had been fans of Blossoms since they met, and their music is a "big part of the family".
