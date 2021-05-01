A crowd of about 5,000 music fans will see headline act Blossoms perform, without having to social-distance or wear face coverings.

The band will perform at Sefton Park in Liverpool on Sunday as part of a government pilot on the return of mass events.

Those attending will only be allowed in if they have a negative Covid test.

The Stockport musicians said it was "weird" to be playing to a crowd again but added it was "important" for the music industry.

