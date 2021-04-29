Four hundred delegates gathered for the UK's first face-to-face, mask-free business conference in Liverpool since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The Good Business Festival was an event part of a set of trials being monitored by scientists.

It is hoped studies of the event will help pave the way for a return to more normal activities.

The data will be analysed by experts as part of the government's Events and Research Programme.

