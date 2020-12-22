Police have dispersed large crowds who "irresponsibly" chose to ignore Covid-19 regulations and gather at a park.

Merseyside Police said officers were called to reports of large groups gathering at Sefton Park in Liverpool to celebrate St Patrick's Day earlier.

The force has now issued a dispersal zone in the area, which will be in force until 06:00 GMT on Thursday.

Supt Mark Wiggins said the order would "prevent similar issues from recurring".

