Meet the six-year-old conservationist who is hoping to change the world through his YouTube videos.

Aneeshwar Kunchala, from Warrington, Cheshire, has started creating short documentaries to raise awareness and protect wildlife from plastic pollution and deforestation.

He was inspired to start making the videos after watching conservationists like Steve Backshall on the television.

