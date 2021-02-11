Footage appearing to show a police officer kicking a restrained man in the stomach during an arrest has been condemned by an ex-head of Merseyside's Black Police Officers' Association.

The video appears to show Nathan De Asha, owner of the Prophecy Performance Centre gym in Liverpool, being kicked while held for alleged Covid breaches.

Vinny Tomlinson told the BBC it was, in his view, "nothing short of assault".

Merseyside Police said the use of force in the arrest had been "necessary".

