Shoppers in Liverpool have returned to stores for the first time in months.

The city has moved to tier two following the end of national lockdown on Wednesday.

Shoppers returned as Liverpool's Covid-19 infection rate fell below 100 cases per 100,000 people for the first time since 11 September.

One man said returning to the shops offered "a little bit of brightness".

