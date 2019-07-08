Beavers have returned to Cheshire for the first time since they became extinct in England more than 400 years ago.

The pair of Eurasian beavers were released at Hatchmere near Delamere Forest by the Cheshire Wildlife Trust as part of a five-year project.

The charity said it was hoped the rodents would help improve the local environment by building dams, which filter sediment from the lake and allow other animals and plants thrive.

The species was hunted to extinction across the UK in the 16th Century, being killed for meat, pelts and a waterproofing oil they secrete.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk