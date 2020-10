A cockatiel who flew from his cage has been returned to his owner after he was heard singing The Addams Family theme by farmers.

Six-month-old Smidge escaped from his travel cage, which was accidentally left open by his owner Rhys Owen, in Hoylake, Merseyside, on Tuesday.

The bird was found after he was heard singing his favourite song - the catchy, finger-snapping theme to The Addams Family - in a tree at a farm nearby.