The RNLI has released footage of the rescue of a family left chest-deep in water by an incoming tide.

Lifeboat crews said they found the father struggling to keep his five-year-old daughter's head above water near the Hilbre Islands, off Wirral, earlier this week.

The islands are cut off from the mainland by the tide for up to six hours twice a day but crossing the sands from West Kirby is popular with walkers and bird-watchers.

The RNLI has warned visitors to check tide times before making the journey.