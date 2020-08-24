Video

The last surviving D-Day landing craft of its kind in Britain has been restored after languishing in the River Mersey for four years.

The craft, which sank in the river at Birkenhead after being used as a nightclub, was one of 800 that took part in the 1944 invasion of France.

Before it was lifted out of the water in 2014, only its funnel was left sticking out of the water.