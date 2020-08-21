Video

A woman whose mother died during the coronavirus lockdown is volunteering to take part in a vaccine trail.

Terry Brady wasn't able to be with her 93-year mum Josephine when she died in April.

Ms Brady, who is a nurse, is taking part in a Covid-19 vaccine trail at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

She said a vaccine was "the only way for anybody at risk to feel safe" and "the only way for anything to return to normality".