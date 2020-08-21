Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Woman joins vaccination trial after mum's death
A woman whose mother died during the coronavirus lockdown is volunteering to take part in a vaccine trail.
Terry Brady wasn't able to be with her 93-year mum Josephine when she died in April.
Ms Brady, who is a nurse, is taking part in a Covid-19 vaccine trail at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.
She said a vaccine was "the only way for anybody at risk to feel safe" and "the only way for anything to return to normality".
-
21 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-53864210/coronavirus-woman-joins-vaccination-trial-after-mum-s-deathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window