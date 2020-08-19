Video

Families of "heartbroken" residents of a Liverpool care home are campaigning for visiting restrictions to be loosened as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of stabilising in England.

Jenny Morrison said her mother Jean has been left desperately sad in recent weeks due to not being able to see her relatives.

She said her mother cries "real tears" and is left "so sad" when she can only see her in the home's garden.

Ms Morrison and others are calling on the government to introduce Covid-19 tests for care home visitors to make face-to-face visits safe.