Man with Parkinson's nominated for national award
A man who has lived with Parkinson's since he was a child has been nominated for national award.
Matt Eagles, from Cheshire, was first diagnosed with the condition at the age of seven and has dedicated his life to encouraging people to be positive.
He said he is "absolutely made up" to be shortlisted for the Positive Role Model Award at the National Diversity Awards.
"I just try and be the best version of me that I possibly can," he said.
18 Aug 2020
