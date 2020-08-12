Armed police shoot man after warning shouts
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Armed police shoot man after warning shouts in Runcorn

A man has been shot and seriously injured by police in Runcorn.

Footage online showed two officers approaching the man and shouting a warning before shots were fired.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

  • 12 Aug 2020