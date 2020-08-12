Media player
Armed police shoot man after warning shouts in Runcorn
A man has been shot and seriously injured by police in Runcorn.
Footage online showed two officers approaching the man and shouting a warning before shots were fired.
The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.
