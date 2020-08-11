Spectacular storms light up England's skies

Spectacular storms light up England skies
Skies across England were lit up by lightning as thunderstorms crashed in overnight amid a heatwave.

Images captured the moment lightning struck in Merseyside and Cheshire.

More storms are forecast for the rest of the week with lightning and torrential downpours predicted for many.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning covering most of the UK which stretches until Thursday evening.

