Coronavirus: Nurse returns home after 111 days in hospital
A nurse has returned home after spending 111 days in hospital with coronavirus symptoms.
Barbara Moran, who usually looks after patients at Aintree Hospital, was greeted with tearful hugs and applause as she returned to her Liverpool home.
25 Jul 2020
