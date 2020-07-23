Liverpool FC fans gather at Anfield to celebrate title win
Video

Liverpool: Fans gather at Anfield despite plea to stay at home

Thousands of supporters gathered in the streets following Liverpool Football Club's trophy-lifting final home game.

About 3,000 fans descended on the ground outside the stadium as Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the trophy in an empty stadium after the team beat Chelsea.

This is despite warnings to stay away because of the risk of spreading coronavirus.

