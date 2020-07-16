Video

The first set of Andean bear twins to be born in the UK have emerged from their den at Chester Zoo.

The cubs were born in January but they have only just started to venture out and explore.

Fewer than 10,000 Andean bears, which were made famous by the children's character Paddington Bear, are estimated to remain in the wilds of South America, Chester Zoo said.

