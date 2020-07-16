Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
First Andean bear twins born in UK emerge from den at Chester Zoo
The first set of Andean bear twins to be born in the UK have emerged from their den at Chester Zoo.
The cubs were born in January but they have only just started to venture out and explore.
Fewer than 10,000 Andean bears, which were made famous by the children's character Paddington Bear, are estimated to remain in the wilds of South America, Chester Zoo said.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
-
16 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-53438272/first-andean-bear-twins-born-in-uk-emerge-from-den-at-chester-zooRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window