Five-year-old girl with stoma bag vows to help others
Young Liverpool girl with stoma bag urges others to 'be brave'

A five-year-old girl who has a stoma bag says she is determined to help other children who are in the same position.

Jessica, who has had bowel issues since birth, has set up a Facebook page with the help of her mother to document her journey.

Kimberley Lucock, from Liverpool, said "there's just not enough awareness out there, especially for young people".

  • 15 Jul 2020
