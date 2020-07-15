Media player
Young Liverpool girl with stoma bag urges others to 'be brave'
A five-year-old girl who has a stoma bag says she is determined to help other children who are in the same position.
Jessica, who has had bowel issues since birth, has set up a Facebook page with the help of her mother to document her journey.
Kimberley Lucock, from Liverpool, said "there's just not enough awareness out there, especially for young people".
15 Jul 2020
