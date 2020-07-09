Media player
Woman with knife shot by police in Liverpool street
A woman has been shot by police in a street.
Officers were called to reports of a woman armed with a knife in Cairns Street, Toxteth in Liverpool, at about 13:50 BST.
She suffered an injury to her upper body and has been taken to hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.
Merseyside Police said the shooting had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as is mandatory in such circumstances.
09 Jul 2020
