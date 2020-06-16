Boy with rare condition walks marathon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ECCL: Wirral boy with rare brain condition walks marathon for charity

A six-year-old boy with a rare brain condition which affects his mobility is walking a marathon for charity.

Will, from Port Sunlight, Wirral, has ECCL and has multiple seizures every day.

At the start of the coronavirus lockdown he could only walk 100m, but is now walking about 1.5km everyday throughout June.

He is raising money for Arrowe Park Hospital, after its staff helped him and his family.

  • 16 Jun 2020
Go to next video: Transplant patient’s life-changing news