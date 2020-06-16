Video

A six-year-old boy with a rare brain condition which affects his mobility is walking a marathon for charity.

Will, from Port Sunlight, Wirral, has ECCL and has multiple seizures every day.

At the start of the coronavirus lockdown he could only walk 100m, but is now walking about 1.5km everyday throughout June.

He is raising money for Arrowe Park Hospital, after its staff helped him and his family.