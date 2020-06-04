Media player
Blind social distancing 'knocks you back a bit'
A visually-impaired man has said social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has had a "major impact" on his independence.
Simon Merrills from Southport, who is registered blind, said he has been "apprehensive" about going out, as trying to maintain a 2m distance from others has been difficult.
He said he would not be able to navigate a supermarket without help from his wife Sara.
The British Retail Consortium said it was working to "improve the experience for disabled shoppers".
