Blind social distancing 'knocks you back a bit'

A visually-impaired man has said social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic has had a "major impact" on his independence.

Simon Merrills from Southport, who is registered blind, said he has been "apprehensive" about going out, as trying to maintain a 2m distance from others has been difficult.

He said he would not be able to navigate a supermarket without help from his wife Sara.

The British Retail Consortium said it was working to "improve the experience for disabled shoppers".