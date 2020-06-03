Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Liverpool gran's lockdown baby meeting chosen for photo archive
A photograph of a grandmother meeting her first grandchild through a window during lockdown has been chosen to feature in a national archive.
Laura Dally, from Liverpool, said she was "overwhelmed" when she first met baby Edie from outside her son's living room.
The image is one of several selected to be part of a nationwide Historic England archive documenting life during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ms Dally said she was "really, really" looking forward to being able to hold Edie for the first time.
-
03 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-52910966/liverpool-gran-s-lockdown-baby-meeting-chosen-for-photo-archiveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window