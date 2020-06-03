Video

A photograph of a grandmother meeting her first grandchild through a window during lockdown has been chosen to feature in a national archive.

Laura Dally, from Liverpool, said she was "overwhelmed" when she first met baby Edie from outside her son's living room.

The image is one of several selected to be part of a nationwide Historic England archive documenting life during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Dally said she was "really, really" looking forward to being able to hold Edie for the first time.