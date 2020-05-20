Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young girl with cerebral palsy takes first steps
A five-year-old twin girl with cerebal palsy has taken her first steps, using the sofa for support.
Hollie Reid spent the first eight months of her life in hospital after being born 13 weeks premature and is unable to swallow, talk and has difficulty with her movements.
But her mother Samantha said Hollie has always defied expectations and is hoping to raise funds for her school in Warrington by walking 100 times around her sofa..
-
20 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-52747381/young-girl-with-cerebral-palsy-takes-first-stepsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window