Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hospital staff line roads to salute 'incredibly popular' surgeon
Hundreds of staff gathered outside Whiston Hospital to applaud an "incredibly popular" orthopaedic surgeon who died after contracting coronavirus.
Sadeq Elhowsh, 58, who worked for St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, died at Whiston Hospital on Monday evening.
The surgeon from St Helens, who had tested positive for Covid-19, spent more than 17 years working for the trust.
-
22 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-merseyside-52375188/hospital-staff-line-roads-to-salute-incredibly-popular-surgeonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window