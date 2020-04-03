Dinosaur delivers free school meals to children
A dinosaur has been captured roaming the streets to deliver free school meals to children at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Volunteers Joe Parsonage and Sam Bryan typically use Jam the T-rex for school workshops but wanted to help cheer up youngsters during the pandemic.

Children in Manchester and Wirral have been greeted by the unexpected deliveryman, who always practises social distancing.

